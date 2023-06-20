Share:

General trend

- China PBoC continued with rate cuts, with today being the turn of the LPR (Loan Prime Rates) being cut by 10bps. Markets wanted more, and fell almost immediately post decision. The Hang Seng was down -1.3% with Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index down -3%.

- Nikkei also fell while contending with insurers Tokio Marine and Sompo down 5% as the Japan FSA reportedly probes them for price fixing.

- Copper -0.7%

- The yuan was fixed at its lowest level since Nov 30, 2022. USD/CNH continues to come under selling pressure, with last week’s high of 7.19 in sight.

- Australia RBA Minutes were released, showing the Board having considered pausing, but ultimately decided to hike.

- AUD/USD fell -0.6% after the release, with 3 year yields paring their recent rise.

- However, the ASX 200 enjoyed the slightly dovish Minutes, up 1%, with ASX REIT +1.4%.

- The big news on the diplomatic front was some form of positive communication occurring as US Sec of State Blinken met with CN Pres Xi in Beijing: Xi afterwards said “Very good progress had been made”.

- Also of significance for international trade and alliances was the White House inviting India PM Modi for a US-India Summit on Wednesday.

- US Equity FUTs were down slightly.

Looking ahead

- Wed JP BOJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes.

- Wed night & Thu night– US Fed Chair Power Senate testimony.

- Thu UK BOE rate decision.

- Thu Jun 22 China, Hong Kong, Taiwan (Dragon Boat festival) – holiday, markets closed.

- Fri Jun 23 China, Taiwan (Dragon Boat festival) – holiday, markets closed.

- Fri JP CPI.

- Fri night US Prelim PMIs.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,300.

- Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) June minutes: Board considered two options of either pause or 25bps hike - The arguments were "finely balanced", but Board decided case for immediate hike was stronger.

- Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Asst Gov Kent (Financial Markets): The RBA is a long way from a decision on open market operations.

- Australia RBA Dep Gov Bullock: Jobless rate needs to rise towards 4.5%; Economy needs to grow at below trend pace.

- New Zealand Q2 Consumer Confidence: 83.1 v 77.7 prior.

- New Zealand Treasury: High interest rates are damping domestic demand - Economic Update.

- New Zealand Fin Min Robertson: Commerce Commission to investigate profitability, competition at NZ banks.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens -0.2% at 19,863.

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,252.

- Macau Tourism Office: May visitor arrivals 2.21M +268.5% y/y.

- Hong Kong May Unemployment Rate: 3.0% v 2.9%e.

- China PBOC monthly 1-year and 5-year loan prime rate (LPR) setting cuts both rates by 10bps; Cuts 5-Year Loan Prime Rate by 10bps to 4.20% v 4.15%e.

- China Pres Xi: Very good progress has been made on US/China ties; US Sec of State Blinken's visit could help stabilize China-US ties [**Note: Blinken meeting with Xi lasted just over 30 minutes] [overnight update].

- According to Pres Biden's message passed by Sec Blinken to China Pres Xi, US does not seek new Cold War; Biden believes China and US responsible to manage ties - Chinese press [overnight update].

- US Sec of State Blinken: US clear eyed about challenges posed by China; US and China agree on the need to stabilize the bilateral relationship - conf in Beijing after meeting China Pres Xi [overnight update].

- China Adviser Yin Yanlin [former Dir of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs] calls for stronger policy shifts, noted economic activities weakened in general and downside risks are accumulating - China News [update].

- Japan Foreign Ministry: Calls on China to take seriously WTO findings that China's anti-dumping measures on Japan's stainless steel products are inconsistent with WTO Agreement.

- Beijing plans a new training facility in Cuba, raising prospects of Chinese troops on America's doorstep – WSJ.

- Qatar expected to announce second 'large' LNG supply agreement with China – FT.

- China Customs: China May Crude Oil imports from Russia hit 2.3M bpd [record high].

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.3% at 33,269.

- Warren Buffett said to be considering more investments in Japan [overnight update].

- Japan Apr Final Industrial Production M/M: +0.7% v -0.4% prelim; Y/Y: -0.7% v -0.3% prelim.

- Japan Trust Banks buy record amount of super-long Govt bonds in May – JSDA.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Reaffirms US FX Report reflects close communication (inline).

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- Japan Econ Min Nishimura: Must watch out for excessive and speculative FX moves.

South Korea

- Kospi opens -0.3% at 2,602.

- South Korea Financial Services Commission (FSC): To resume normalization of liquidity coverage ratios (LCR) rules for banks.

Other Asia

- Taiwan might raise the minimum wage by 3.3% in 2024 - local press.

- Philippines May Overall Balance of Payments (BoP): -$0.4B v -$0.2B prior.

- Malaysia May Trade Balance (MYR): 15.4B v 13.1Be.

North America

- Monday markets were closed for Juneteenth holiday.

- June NAHB housing market index: 55 V 51E 6th straight improvement and 1st reading above 50 reading since July 2022).

- US Pres Biden to welcome India PM Modi to White House on Wednesday - financial press.

- US Sec of State Blinken: Urges China to be vigilant on Chinese firms providing tech to Russia.

- Beijing plans a new training facility in Cuba, raising prospects of Chinese troops on America's doorstep - WSJ.

Europe

- ECB's Stournaras (Greece): Cannot exclude further rate hike; reiterates that Council remain data-dependent.

- ECB's Schnabel (Germany): Need to keep raising rates, should NOT worry about raising rates too far; Risks to the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside; Optimal rate path would have been steeper.

- ECB said to tell banks to brace for harsher stress test results.

- (UR) Follow Up: EU said to prepare €50B package for Ukraine, announcement is expected later on Tues. [Jun 20th].

- (UR) Ukraine Dep Defense Min: It is "difficult to advance", Ukraine must prepare for a "tough duel".

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.3%, ASX 200 +0.8%, Hang Seng -1.5%; Shanghai Composite -0.3% ; Kospi -0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%; Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.7%.

- EUR 1.0911-1.0928 ; JPY 141.59-142.25 ; AUD 0.6788-0.6855 ; NZD 0.6166-0.6210.

- Gold -0.2% at $1,959/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $71.08/brl; Copper -0.4% at $3.8468/lb.