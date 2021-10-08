Outlook: FX price outcomes are mixed this morning across the board—dollar up against some but weirdly not against others, indicating that no single factor is determinative. It’s unclear why sterling is bouncy (unless it’s the new BoE economist sounding hawkish) and the dollar/CAD keeps heading for the old Sept low. We might say the commodity currencies are up, but then the Mexican peso is gyrating madly. Even dollar/Swiss put in a big drop overnight, which could be an aberration but scary all the same.

It’s not clear that the payrolls report this morning can or will fix this confused/confusing situation. We tend to get high volatility for a few hours before and after the data release, but in the end, payrolls is less important to the fate of the dollar than growth numbers and yields.

Before getting to numbers, consider that Fed chief Powell said labor conditions were at or near the target that would allow tapering—and that was after the lousy Aug report. In addition, other Feds piled on--after the report--to voice support for ending QE, if coy about the timing. Then we started to get evidence and acceptance that inflation will be more long-lasting than originally thought. So, if the Fed would taper even in the face of a bad jobs reports and partly on account of inflation, it’s hard to see what it would take to make them retreat. Bloomberg reports “a number as low as 238k would likely satisfy Chair Jerome Powell’s criterion for tapering.”

The forecast for this morning’s Sept nonfarm payrolls has crept up to 500,000 from the disappointing 235,000 in August. Even Trading Economics has 475,000. Notice that job gains are expected in services, chiefly “leisure and hospitality,” plus governments--not manufacturing. Here are two versions of the chart.

If the half a million jobs expectation is fully priced in, attention can turn to nuance, like what percentage of the newly employed got jobs because government handouts ended. Analysts look to the participation rate for clues. The rate was 63.3% pre-pandemic and has been in a narrow range of 61.4-61.7% since June 2020. We are not sure this is going to work, because we still have hordes of baby boomers retiring and some workers, mainly women, stuck at home with kids. Chances are we will still hear complaints about a labor shortage.

In the background, fresh data on used cars intruded yesterday, still spiking to oddball highs. Sept prices rose 5.3% to a new record high, demolishing three months of improvement. Year-over-year, used vehicle prices are up 27% and on the 2-year basis (Sept 2019), it’s up 46.4%. Yowza. WolfStreet.com reports that so far this year, “the average resale value of a one-year old vehicle jumped by 25%, or by $7,759, according to Cox Automotive. This is the fabled situation where buyers can end up paying more for a one-year old used vehicle than those vehicles might have cost new. But the new vehicles are in short supply or require long waits, and their prices have spiked too.”

Prices are crazy high for everything—rentals, repossessed, new cars, etc. In contrast to 2008-09 when people just stopped buying vehicles, demand is curiously high. “They’re flush with cash from all the stimulus and cash-out mortgage refis, and from newly found wealth from the Fed’s “Wealth Effect,” and since it was free money, it doesn’t matter anymore what they spend for a vehicle. And so people pay whatever. And dealers have figured this out too, and they’re scrambling to buy inventory, outbidding each other, and they’re confident that they can pass on those prices plus some to their customers, and they’re doing it and making record gross profits along the way.”

We don’t buy it that two $600 checks and then a $1200 check from the government for a total of $2400 is enough to drive the auto market, but then ,we can’t grasp why people are paying outrageously high prices for new homes that are badly built and sure to be even more costly when repairs need to be done. If it’s true that the spending spree is without good judgment, though, that’s the American way.

We continue to think the Fed will be the most hawkish, followed by the BoE and lastly the ECB, with currencies behaving in sync with the rate expectations. It’s not “normal” for the dollar to fall in this environment unless it’s profit-taking and repositioning by big players.

