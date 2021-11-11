Silver surges in channel
Since September 2020, the price for silver has never declined below the support zone of 21.50/22.00. Namely, the support zone kept the rate up in September and December of 2020. More recently, in May 2021, the price of the commodity tested and bounced off the resistance of the 28.60/28.80 zone. This resulted in a decline, which reached the 21.50 mark in late September.
The 21.50 level provided the price with enough support for a surge to start. Up to October 25, the commodity experienced a sharp surge, which was followed by a decline to the support of the 200-four hour simple moving average at the 23.00 level. From the 23.00 another surge started.
In general, by connecting the mentioned low levels and the late October high level, one can observe that the surge of the pair has been occurring in a channel up pattern, which could guide the rate to the August high level zone at 25.80/26.00.
On the other hand, take into account that the commodity price could bounce off the upper trend line of the channel up pattern before reaching the 25.80/26.00 zone. A potential decline of the price might look for support in the 50-four hour simple moving average, which has been providing both resistance and support since late October.
Japan index aims at all-time high
Throughout 2021, the Japan 225 index has been trading between the support of 26,900.00/27,150.00 zone and the resistance of 30,590.00/30,830.00. Namely, the rate made two attempts to pass the resistance zone and kept finding support in the support zone since May.
Most recently, in early October, the index bounced off the support zone and started a surge. By examining the four hour candle chart it can be spotted that since October 10 the index has been trading in a channel up pattern. Meanwhile, round price levels have been impacting the price. Namely, note the support of the 28,500.00 and 29,000.00 levels and the resistance of 29,500.00 and 30,000.00.
On a smaller scale, it can be observed that round price levels like the 29,600.00 and 29,800.00 have been providing short term support and resistance. In addition, the 50 and 200-four hour period simple moving averages have acted as support and resistance.
In regards to the future, the index could reach for the support of the channel up pattern near the 29,000.00 level and the 200-period simple moving average. In the case that the index breaks the pattern and declines, it could look for support in the 28,380.00/28,500.00 zone.
On the other hand, a surge, even in the borders of the pattern, would encounter resistance at round price levels, before reaching the 2021 high level zone.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
