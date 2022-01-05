USA30 Index books new all-time-high
At the start of 2022, the USA 30 Index passed the November and December high-level zone at 36,500.00/36,700.00. On December 4, the index appeared to be finding support in the zone.
Meanwhile, in regards to the future, one can observe two hints on the chart. The rate has been finding both resistance and support in round price levels and the 50 and 200-day simple moving averages. Namely, resistance to the surge might be found in round price levels, and support could be provided by both price levels and SMAs.
In the case of a continuation of the surge, resistance might be found in the 37,000.00 and 37,500.00 levels, before reaching the 38,000.00 mark. On the other hand, a decline would have to pass the 36,500.00 level, prior to reaching the 50-day simple moving average near 36,000.00.
Light Crude fills bullish forecast
The price for light crude oil has passed the resistance of the 73.00/74.00 zone and the 50-day simple moving average. Next target for the price, at the start of 2022, was the 78.00/80.00 zone.
Breaking of the resistance at 78.00/80.00 could result in the commodity price reaching the 2021 high-level zone at 85.00/85.40.
Meanwhile, a decline of the price might find support in the 50-day simple moving average, before looking for support in the combination of the 73.00/74.00 zone and the 200-day simple moving average.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
