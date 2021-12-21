AT&T stock faces SMA

In December, the stock price for AT&T booked low levels in the 22.05/22.23 zone. However, on December 16 a recovery started, which recently reached above the 24.00 mark.

If the price continues to recover, it is highly likely set to find resistance in the 50-day simple moving average near 24.50. The simple moving average has been acting as resistance since the stock passed below it in May. Most notably, the stock price failed at two attempts at passing the SMA in September, which were followed by a sharp decline from the 27.50 level to 25.00. A potential decline might look for support in the December low-level zone at 22.05/22.23.

On the other hand, passing above the 50-day simple moving average would leave the price with no technical resistance as high as the 200-day simple moving average near 27.90. Meanwhile, the 25.00 mark might act as resistance.

Zurich Insurance Group trades with gaps

The most notable recent aspect of the Zurich Insurance Group stock price is the gaps between trading sessions, which create risks for traders. Meanwhile, support and resistance zone can be marked on the chart.

Namely, a potential surge of the asset might find resistance in the 410.00 and 415.00 levels. These price levels reversed the stock's surges in August and November. In addition, take into account that the 50-day simple moving average might act as resistance near 395.00.

In regards to support, the September, October and November low levels make up a support zone at 375.00/376.15. Further below, the summer low-level zone is located at 353.00/355.50.