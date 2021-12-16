Tesla passes retracement level
The stock price of Tesla recently passed the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2021 low and high levels at 975.35. On Wednesday, December 15, it appeared that the price had confirmed the level as resistance. Meanwhile, the 2021 high levels and November low levels reveal a channel-down pattern, which has guided the price for more than a month.
If the price declines, it could look for support in the combination of the 50.00% Fibonacci retracement level at 892.23, the 900.00 mark and the lower trend line of the channel down pattern. Below these levels, the 38.20% retracement at 809.11 might act as support.
On the other hand, a recovery of the asset price might find resistance in the 50-day simple moving average near 1,015.00, before aiming at the upper trend line of the channel pattern.
USD/TRY surge reaches above 15.00
Since the review of the surge of the USD/TRY done on November 17, the rate has surged additional 43.10% or 45,910 base points. Most recently, the pair broke the resistance of the 15.00 level
In regards to the near-term future, a continuation of the surge could find resistance in round exchange rate levels. Note how resistance was provided by the 13.00 and 14.00 levels. Due to that reason, the 16.00 and 17.00 levels might act as resistance.
However, a retracement down would most likely also react to round levels. For example, the 12.00 mark provided support in late December, when the pair bounced off the 13.00 level.
