NZD/JPY 4H Chart: Buying signals

The New Zealand Dollar has surged by 2.15% against the Japanese Yen since March 1. The NZD/JPY currency pair breached the 78.00 level during this week's trading sessions.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions.

However, the weekly resistance level at 78.77 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

NZD/CAD 4H Chart: Decline likely to continue

The New Zealand Dollar has declined by 2.61% against the Canadian Dollar since March 1. The NZD/CAD currency pair was pressured lower by the 50–" period simple moving average during this period.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern during the following trading sessions.

However, the weekly support level at 0.8981 could provide support for the currency exchange rate this week.