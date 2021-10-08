NZD/JPY breakout could occur
The NZD/JPY currency pair bounced off a support level at 76.50 on October 1. As a result, the New Zealand Dollar surged by 1.22% against the Japanese Yen during this period.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher. A breakout through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern could occur during the following trading sessions.
However, if the channel pattern holds, bearish traders might target the support level at 76.25 next week.
CAD/CHF two scenarios likely
Since September 22, the Canadian Dollar has edged higher 2.86% against the Swiss Franc. The CAD/CHF currency pair breached the 0.7380 area during this week's trading sessions.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the upper line of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the 0.7500 level during the following trading sessions.
However, if the channel pattern holds, sellers might target the weekly support level at 0.7298 during the coming weeks.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
