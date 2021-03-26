NZD/CAD 4H Chart: Two scenarios likely

The New Zealand Dollar declined by 2.64% against the Canadian Dollar since this week's trading sessions. The NZD/CAD currency pair tested the 0.8750 level on March 25.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, bearish traders are likely to continue to pressure the price lower during the following trading sessions.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate is expected to make a brief retracement towards the 50–" period SMA at 0.8895 next week.

NZD/JPY 4H Chart: Breakout occurs

The New Zealand Dollar has declined by 4.31% against the Japanese Yen since last week's trading sessions. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern this week.

Given that a breakout has occurred, bearish traders are likely to continue to drive the exchange rate lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target NZD/JPY pair will be near the 74.00 level.

Although, the currency exchange rate is expected to make a brief pullback towards the 77.00 level next week.