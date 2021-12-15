Light crude recovers above 70.00

The price for light crude oil found support in the summer low levels. The event was followed by a recovery, which most recently found resistance. Namely, the 73.00/74.00 zone, which had acted as resistance and support in September, provided resistance during the first half of December.

If the price passes the resistance of the 73.00/74.00 zone, the commodity might approach the 50-day simple moving average at 77.85 and the resistance of the 78.00/80.00 zone. Above the zone, the 2021 high level is located at 85.00.

On the other hand, a decline of crude oil might look for support in the 67.00/67.70 zone. The zone provided short-term support in September and late November. Below the zone, note the summer low levels at 61.70/62.75.

Palantir Technologies stock declines

The stock price of Palantir Technologies has reached the 18.00 mark and the support zone of the 2020 December and 2021 May low levels. Meanwhile, note that the asset has been declining in a channel-down pattern.

A move below the support zone could result in a new 2021 low. In addition, the price would have no support as low as the 2020 November low level at 14.00. Although, take into account that the round price levels like 17.00, 16.00 and 15.00 might also provide support.

However, a recovery of the price would have to break the resistance of the channel down pattern, before step by step returning to the 2021 post-March high-level zone at 26.30/27.50.