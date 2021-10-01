Light.CMD/USD tests 50

The Light crude oil price has declined by 4.20% since September 26. The commodity hit the 50– period simple moving average during yesterday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, bullish traders could pressure the LIGHT.CMD/USD exchange rate higher in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading session.

However, the weekly resistance level at 76.56 could provide resistance for the crude oil price in the shorter term.





Brent.CMD/USD could still edge higher

Since this week's trading sessions, the Brent crude oil has edged lower by 3.40% against the US Dollar. The decline was stopped by the 50– period SMA on September 30.

All things being equal, the international benchmark for crude oil price Brent could continue to fall within the following trading sessions. The possible target for bearish traders would be near the 74.00 level.

However, the resistance level at 79.70 could provide resistance for the BRENT.CMD/USD pair in the shorter term.