Light.CMD/USD 4h chart: Two scenarios likely
The US crude oil price has surged by 10.65% since the beginning of April. The commodity tested the $64.50 mark during this week's trading sessions.
The light crude oil price is currently trading near a support cluster formed by the 50– and 200– period SMAs and the weekly pivot point at 61.87.
If the LIGHT.CMD/USD pair breaks the support level, a decline towards the 59.00 area could be expected during the following trading sessions.
However, if the support cluster holds, the crude oil price could continue to trend bullish during next week's trading sessions.
Brent.CMD/USD 4h chart: Nears support cluster
The international benchmark for crude oil price Brent has continued to edge higher. The commodity has surged by 10.97% since the beginning of April.
Currently, the crude oil price is trading near a support cluster formed by the weekly pivot point and the 50– and 200– period SMAs at 65.47.
If the support cluster holds, bullish traders are likely to continue to drive the price higher during the following trading sessions.
However, if the BRENT.CMD/USD pair breaks the support cluster, a decline towards the $63.00 could be expected during next week's trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
