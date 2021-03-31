LIGHT.CMD/USD 4H Chart: Breakout could occur
The US crude oil prices have surged by 8.04% since last week's trading sessions. The surge was stopped by the 200– period simple moving average on March 30.
Currently, the commodity is trading near the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the 66.00 level could be expected within the following trading sessions.
However, if the channel pattern holds, the LIGHT.CMD/USD pair is likely to continue to trend lower in the descending channel during this week's trading sessions.
BRENT.CMD/USD 4H Chart: Two scenarios likely
The international benchmark for crude oil price Brent has surged by 7.93% since March 24. The surge was stopped by the 200– period simple moving average during last week's trading sessions.
The commodity is currently trading near the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, buyers could target the $69.00 mark during the following trading sessions.
However, if the channel pattern holds, the BRENT.CMD/USD pair might continue to edge lower in the descending channel during this week's trading sessions.
Currently, the commodity is trading near the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 as dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD has bounced toward 1.1750 as the dollar backs off its highs ahead of President Biden's critical speech on infrastructure spending. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%. ADP figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
ADP Private Payrolls March Preview: Consumers look to an early spring?
American workers have taken the recent improvement in the labor market to heart giving March the highest consumer sentiment readings in a year, despite the modest actual gains in employment and the yet massive overhang of job losses from last year’s lockdowns.