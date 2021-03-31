LIGHT.CMD/USD 4H Chart: Breakout could occur

The US crude oil prices have surged by 8.04% since last week's trading sessions. The surge was stopped by the 200– period simple moving average on March 30.

Currently, the commodity is trading near the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the 66.00 level could be expected within the following trading sessions.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the LIGHT.CMD/USD pair is likely to continue to trend lower in the descending channel during this week's trading sessions.

BRENT.CMD/USD 4H Chart: Two scenarios likely

The international benchmark for crude oil price Brent has surged by 7.93% since March 24. The surge was stopped by the 200– period simple moving average during last week's trading sessions.

The commodity is currently trading near the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, buyers could target the $69.00 mark during the following trading sessions.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the BRENT.CMD/USD pair might continue to edge lower in the descending channel during this week's trading sessions.

