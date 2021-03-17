LIGHT.CMD/USD 4H Chart: Decline could continue
The US crude oil prices have declined by 5.43% since March 8. The light crude breached the $64 mark during last week's trading sessions.
Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the commodity will continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for sellers would be near the $61 mark.
However, the weekly support level at 63.12 could provide support for the LIGHT.CMD/USD pair within this week's trading sessions.
BRENT.CMD/USD 4H Chart: Bears could prevail
The international benchmark for crude oil price has declined by 4.77% since March 8. The commodity breached the 50–" period simple moving average during this week's trading sessions.
Given that Brent crude has breached the 50–" period SMA, bearish traders are likely to continue to pressure the price lower towards the 63.00 level during the following trading sessions.
However, the weekly support line at 66.64 could provide support for the BRENT.CMD/USD pair in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
