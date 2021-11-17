India 50 index reveals triangle

The India 50 index has revealed to have been trading in an ascending triangle pattern throughout November. On November 17, the index was testing the support line of the pattern.

If the index declines below the trend line, it could look for support in the previous low-level zones near 17,800.00 and 17,700.00, before reaching below the 17,500.00 mark.

On the other hand, a potential surge would encounter minor resistance in the form of the 50 and 200-four hour period simple moving averages above the 18,000.00 level. Above the 18,000.00 level, the November high levels above 18,200.00 might act as resistance.

USD/TRY surges without resistance

The US Dollar continues to book new high levels against the Turkish Lira. On November 17, the USD/TRY currency exchange rate approached the 10.6000 mark. In general, recently the rate's surge has been exponential, as there appear to be no resistance levels to the pair.

In the case that the surge continues, take into account that round exchange rate levels could provide resistance and cause a consolidation of gains. A consolidation occurred below the 10.0000 and 9.7500/9.8500 levels.

However, the pair could consolidate by declining. A potential target for a decline would be the combination of the 10.0000 mark and 50-four hour period simple moving average.