GBR.IDX/GBP 4H Chart: Tests 200-period SMA

The UK100 Index, which compiles the top 100 capitalized UK companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, has declined by 2.16% since March 15. The decline was stopped by the 200– period simple moving average at 6647.9 during the Asian session on Wednesday.

If the 200– period SMA support line holds, the UK100 Index could make a pullback towards the 6900.0 level during the following trading sessions.

However, if the GBR.IDX/GBP pair breaks the support cluster at 6647.9, bearish traders are likely to continue to pressure the price lower within this week's trading sessions.

Dollar.IDX/USD 4H Chart: Reaching new 2021 high

The dollar index, which measures the US Dollar against a basket of major currencies, has edged higher by 106 pips or 1.16% since last week's trading session.

Technical indicators flash buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the DXY will continue to edge higher in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading sessions.

However, the weekly R2 at 92.68 could provide resistance for the DOLLAR.IDX/USD exchange rate in the shorter term.