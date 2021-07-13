GBP/CAD 4H chart: Breakout occurs

The Pound Sterling has surged by 1.70% against the Canadian Dollar since July 5. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during last week's trading sessions.

Given that a breakout has occurred, buyers are likely to continue to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the exchange rate will be near the 1.7550 area.

However, the resistance level at 1.7323 could still provide a barrier for the GBP/CAD currency exchange rate during this week's trading sessions.

GBP/AUD 4H chart: Bulls could prevail

The British Pound has edged higher by 1.67% against the Australian Dollar since last week's trading sessions. The currency pair tested the 1.8600 mark on Monday, July 12.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, long traders could continue to drive the exchange rate higher during the following trading sessions.

However, the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern could provide resistance for the GBP/AUD currency exchange rate within this week's trading sessions.