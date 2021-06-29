GBP/CAD 4H Chart: Decline likely to continue
The Pound Sterling has declined by 1.02% against the Canadian Dollar since last week's trading sessions. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– period SMAs last week.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the GBP/CAD pair will be near the 1.7000 level.
On the other hand, the currency exchange rate could reverse from the current price level at 1.7117 and target the 1.7200 area within this week's trading sessions.
GBP/AUD 4H Chart: Bounces off support
The British Pound has declined by 1.26% against the Australian Dollar since June 22. The currency pair breached the 200– period simple moving average at 1.8365 on June 28.
Given that the exchange rate has bounced off the 200– period SMA support level at 1.8365, bulls could drive the price higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the GBP/AUD pair will be near the 1.8600 area.
However, the weekly resistance level at 1.8440 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate this week.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack 1.1900 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde
EUR/USD is testing 1.1900, on the back foot for the second consecutive day. Covid woes, ECB policymakers’ comments favor the sellers. Steady US Treasury yields, downbeat stock futures back USD bull\s. German CPI and ECB President Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD defends 1.3850 amid stronger US dollar
GBP/USD trades lower towards 1.3850, with a cautious approach ahead of the London open. Uptick in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the US dollar. The sterling remains on the backfoot following dovish BOE stance and on Delta covid strain concerns.
XAU/USD teases bears near $1,780 amid steady Treasury yields
Gold rebounds from intraday low, prints two-day downtrend. Firmer US dollar weighs on the commodities during quiet session. Covid, Sino-American headlines join mixed Fedspeak to back the bears.
Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout
Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.
Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?
The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.