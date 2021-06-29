GBP/CAD 4H Chart: Decline likely to continue

The Pound Sterling has declined by 1.02% against the Canadian Dollar since last week's trading sessions. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– period SMAs last week.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the GBP/CAD pair will be near the 1.7000 level.

On the other hand, the currency exchange rate could reverse from the current price level at 1.7117 and target the 1.7200 area within this week's trading sessions.

GBP/AUD 4H Chart: Bounces off support

The British Pound has declined by 1.26% against the Australian Dollar since June 22. The currency pair breached the 200– period simple moving average at 1.8365 on June 28.

Given that the exchange rate has bounced off the 200– period SMA support level at 1.8365, bulls could drive the price higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the GBP/AUD pair will be near the 1.8600 area.

However, the weekly resistance level at 1.8440 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate this week.