GBP/CAD 4H Chart: Two scenarios likely
The Pound Sterling has declined by 1.69% against the Canadian Dollar since last week's trading sessions. The currency pair tested the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 1.7566 on February 26.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower line of the channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the weekly S2 at 1.7387 could be expected during the following trading sessions.
However, if the ascending channel pattern holds, bullish traders are likely to pressure the currency exchange rate higher within this week's trading sessions.
GBP/AUD 4H Chart: Bulls could prevail
The British Pound has surged by 2.19% against the Australian Dollar since last week's trading sessions. The GBP/AUD currency pair tested the 1.8100 level on February 26.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The potential target for buyers will be near the 1.8200 level.
However, the currency exchange rate could make a retracement towards the weekly S1 at 1.7795 within this week's trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
