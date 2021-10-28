GBP/AUD decline likely to continue
The British Pound has declined by 1.82% against the Australian Dollar since October 18. The 50– period simple moving average has continued to pressure the currency pair lower since the middle of September.
Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, sellers may continue to pressure the exchange rate lower during the following trading sessions.
However, the support level at 1.8250 could provide support for the GBP/AUD currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
GBP/CAD sellers could prevail
The Pound Sterling has edged lower by 0.94% against the Canadian Dollar since this week's trading sessions. The currency pair breached the 50– period simple moving average on October 27.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the GBP/CAD pair will be near the 1.6655 area.
However, the support level at 1.6850 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the nearest future.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1600 ahead of ECB, US GDP
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range around 1.1600 amid a cautious market mood and firmer US dollar. US Treasury yields rebound from weekly lows amid global tightening spree. ECB policy decision, US GDP hold the key.
GBP/USD continues to trade around 1.3750 after disappointing US data
Although the data from the US showed that the GDP in the third quarter grew by 2%, compared to the market expectation of 2.7%, the greenback stays resilient against its rivals and GBP/USD continues to fluctuate around 1.3750.
XAU/USD key levels to watch as US yield curve flattens
Spiking short-term US Treasury yields amid increasing bets of Fed’s monetary policy normalization, in the face of strengthening economic recovery, leading to the flattening of the yield curve.
It's dog coin season as DOGE, SHIB, FLOKI, and SAMO skyrocket
Cryptocurrency analysts note capital rotation from top cryptos to dog coins as the market gets overheated. The top three cryptos by market capitalization have suffered a drop in price as dog coins capture the attention of retail traders.
What to expect for AAPL earnings
Apple reports earnings after the close on Thursday. AAPL stock is poised near all-time highs. Stocks remain strong despite growing headwinds.