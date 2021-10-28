GBP/AUD decline likely to continue

The British Pound has declined by 1.82% against the Australian Dollar since October 18. The 50– period simple moving average has continued to pressure the currency pair lower since the middle of September.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, sellers may continue to pressure the exchange rate lower during the following trading sessions.

However, the support level at 1.8250 could provide support for the GBP/AUD currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

GBP/CAD sellers could prevail

The Pound Sterling has edged lower by 0.94% against the Canadian Dollar since this week's trading sessions. The currency pair breached the 50– period simple moving average on October 27.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the GBP/CAD pair will be near the 1.6655 area.

However, the support level at 1.6850 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the nearest future.