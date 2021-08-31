GBP/AUD tests 200- period SMA
The British Pound has declined by 1.66% against the Australian Dollar since August 20. The slide was stopped by the 200– period simple moving average near the 1.8800 level during yesterday's trading session.
If the support level formed by the 200– period SMA holds, bullish traders could pressure the GBP/AUD exchange rate towards the 1.9100 area during the following trading session.
However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the support line, a decline towards the weekly support level at 1.8708 could be expected this week.
GBP/CAD two scenarios likely
The Pound Sterling has edged lower by 1.78% against the Canadian Dollar since August 20. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– period simple moving averages last week.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern.
If the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate could make a pullback towards the 1.7500 level during the following trading sessions.
However, if the GBP/CAD pair breaks the ascending channel pattern, bearish traders could target the weekly S2 at 1.1764 this week.
