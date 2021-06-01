GBP/AUD 4H chart: Could edge higher

The British Pound surged by 1.37% against the Australian Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The currency pair tested the 1.8400 level on May 28.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during this week's trading sessions. The potential target for bullish traders would be near the weekly resistance level at 1.8600.

However, the weekly R1 at 1.8488 could provide resistance for the GBP/AUD currency exchange rate this week.

GBP/CAD 4H chart: Likely continue to trade sideways

The GBP/CAD currency pair has been trading sideways since May 11. The Pound Sterling surged by 0.73% against the Canadian Dollar during last week's trading sessions.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trade sideways during this week's trading sessions. The 200–period simple moving average at 1.7153 could provide resistance for the pair.

However, technical indicators suggest that the currency exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions.