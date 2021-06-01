GBP/AUD 4H chart: Could edge higher
The British Pound surged by 1.37% against the Australian Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The currency pair tested the 1.8400 level on May 28.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during this week's trading sessions. The potential target for bullish traders would be near the weekly resistance level at 1.8600.
However, the weekly R1 at 1.8488 could provide resistance for the GBP/AUD currency exchange rate this week.
GBP/CAD 4H chart: Likely continue to trade sideways
The GBP/CAD currency pair has been trading sideways since May 11. The Pound Sterling surged by 0.73% against the Canadian Dollar during last week's trading sessions.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trade sideways during this week's trading sessions. The 200–period simple moving average at 1.7153 could provide resistance for the pair.
However, technical indicators suggest that the currency exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.22 after upbeat EZ data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and better-than-expected eurozone manufacturing PMIs. Headline CPI also beat estimates with 2% in May. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is next.
GBP/USD slips below 1.42 on virus concerns, dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.42 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid an uptick in the Treasury yields. Concerns about Britain's third virus wave outweigh the country's rapid vaccination campaign in influencing sterling. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 65.6, below the preliminary read.
XAU/USD retreats from five-month highs towards $1910
Gold price is retreating from five-month highs of $1917, looking to test the $1910 round number. The latest leg down comes amid a pause in the US dollar decline across the board, as the rally in the Treasury yields recover ground.
Crypto market rally pauses for pullback
Bitcoin price might drop lower if it cannot sustain the recent sweep above a critical resistance level at $36,735. Ethereum price is also facing a supply zone that extends from $2,689 to $2,843 and hints at a decline.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar
May's ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to hold onto high ground and serve as a signal toward the jobs report. After 13 upside surprises, the inflation component may steal the show.