GBP/AUD 4H chart: Two scenarios likely

The Pound Sterling surged by 1.44% against the Australian Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The GBP/AUD currency pair tested the 1.8150 level on March 26.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading a support line formed by the 50– period simple moving average at 1.7989.

If the 50– period SMA holds, bullish traders are likely to continue to drive the price higher this week.

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the support level, as mentioned above, a decline towards the 1.7800 area could be expected during the following trading sessions.

GBP/CAD 4H chart: Breakout could occur

The British Pound has edged higher by 1.36% against the Canadian Dollar since March 25. The currency pair tested the upper line of a descending channel pattern at 1.7425 during last week's trading sessions.

The exchange rate is currently trading near the upper border of the channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the 1.7600 area could be expected during the following trading sessions.

However, if the descending channel pattern holds, bearish traders are likely to target the weekly S2 at 1.7095 this week.