GBP/AUD 4H chart: Two scenarios likely
The Pound Sterling surged by 1.44% against the Australian Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The GBP/AUD currency pair tested the 1.8150 level on March 26.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading a support line formed by the 50– period simple moving average at 1.7989.
If the 50– period SMA holds, bullish traders are likely to continue to drive the price higher this week.
However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the support level, as mentioned above, a decline towards the 1.7800 area could be expected during the following trading sessions.
GBP/CAD 4H chart: Breakout could occur
The British Pound has edged higher by 1.36% against the Canadian Dollar since March 25. The currency pair tested the upper line of a descending channel pattern at 1.7425 during last week's trading sessions.
The exchange rate is currently trading near the upper border of the channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the 1.7600 area could be expected during the following trading sessions.
However, if the descending channel pattern holds, bearish traders are likely to target the weekly S2 at 1.7095 this week.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, dipping below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
ADA price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.