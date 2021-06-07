EUR/NZD 4H Chart: Likely to edge higher
The common European currency has surged by 1.79% against the New Zealand Dollar since the end of May. The currency pair tested the 1.7000 level during last week's trading sessions.
Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish during this week's trading sessions. The potential target for the EUR/NZD pair will be near the weekly R3 at 0.9148.
However, bullish traders could encounter resistance at 1.7050 during the following trading sessions.
USD/CHF 4H Chart: Bulls likely to prevail
The US Dollar has edged higher by 1.14% against the Swiss Franc since the beginning of June. The currency pair tested the 200– period simple moving average at 0.9051 on June 4.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to climb during this week's trading sessions.
However, the upper line of a descending channel pattern could provide resistance for the USD/CHF currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
