EUR/NZD 4H Chart: Bulls could prevail
The common European currency surged by 1.78% against the New Zealand Dollar last week. The currency pair tested the 1.7030 level during last week's trading sessions.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bullish traders will be near the 1.7200 area.
However, the weekly resistance level at 1.7101 could provide resistance for the EUR/NZD currency exchange rate within this week's trading sessions.
USD/CHF 4H Chart: Pressured by 50 – period SMA
The US Dollar has declined by 1.50% against the Swiss Franc since May 13. The currency pair was pressured lower by the 50– period simple moving average during last week's trading sessions.
Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H, daily, and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to trend bearish during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the USD/CHF pair will be near the 0.8850 level.
However, the weekly support level at 0.8936 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
