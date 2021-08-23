EUR/NZD remains near 1.7150
The common European currency has surged by 3.00% against the New Zealand Dollar during the last two weeks. The currency pair tested the 1.7150 level last week.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the resistance level near the 1.7150 area.
If the EUR/NZD pair breaks the resistance line, a surge towards the weekly R2 at 1.7437 could be expected this week.
However, if the resistance level holds, bearish traders might pressure the currency exchange rate lower during the following trading sessions.
AUD/NZD decline could continue
The Australian Dollar declined by 101 pips or 0.96% against the New Zealand Dollar last week. The AUD/NZD currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during last week's trading sessions.
Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4-hour, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, bears could continue to drive the exchange rate lower during the following trading sessions.
However, sellers might encounter a support level at 1.0423 within this week's trading sessions.
