EUR/GBP decline could continue

Since September 29, the common European currency has declined by 1.42% against the British Pound. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– period SMAs last week.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for sellers would be near the 0.8460 level.

However, bearish traders may encounter a support level at 0.8505 within this week's trading sessions.

USD/CHF breakout could occur

The US Dollar has declined by 1.13% against the Swiss Franc since last week's trading sessions. The currency pair breached the 50– period simple moving average at 0.9280 on October 4.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout. If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 0.9150 area could be expected during the following trading sessions.

However, the 200– hour SMA at 0.9208 could provide support for the USD/CHF currency exchange rate in the shorter term.