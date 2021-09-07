EUR/GBP two scenarios likely

The common European currency depreciated by 41 pips or 0.47% against the British Pound last week. The currency pair tested the lower line of an ascending channel pattern at 0.8560 on Friday.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of the channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 0.8500 level could be expected during this week's trading sessions.

However, if the ascending channel pattern holds, buyers could pressure the currency exchange rate higher in the nearest future.

USD/CHF remains within range

The USD/CHF currency pair has been trading sideways since August 18. The exchange rate traded between the 0.9240/0.9100 levels during last week's trading sessions.

All things being equal, the US Dollar against the Swiss Franc could continue to trade sideways during the following trading sessions.

However, technical indicators suggest that the currency exchange rate could edge lower during this week's trading sessions.