EUR/GBP bulls likely to prevail
Since last week's trading sessions, the common European currency has surged by 99 pips or 1.16% against the British Pound. The currency pair tested the 0.8590 level on August 23.
All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The possible target for the EUR/GBP pair will be near the 0.8640 area.
However, buyers could encounter resistance at the 0.8590 level during this week's trading sessions.
USD/CHF decline likely to continue
Since the past two weeks, the US Dollar has declined by 138 pips or 1.50% against the Swiss Franc. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– period simple moving averages last week.
Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, sellers could drive the USD/CHF exchange rate lower during the following trading sessions.
However, the weekly support level at 0.9108 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
