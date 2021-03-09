EUR/GBP 4H Chart: Decline likely to continue
The Eurozone single currency has declined by 1.72% against the British Pound since February 26. The currency pair breached the 50– period simple moving average during last week's trading sessions.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The possible target for sellers will be near the 0.8450 area.
However, the weekly support level at 0.8509 could provide support for the EUR/GBP currency exchange rate within this week's trading sessions.
USD/CHF 4H Chart: Bulls could prevail
The US Dollar has surged by 4.74% against the Swiss Franc since the middle of February. The currency pair breached a six-month high at the 0.9300 level during yesterday's trading session.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the USD/CHF pair would be near the 0.9600 level.
However, the weekly resistance level at 0.9390 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700
Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.