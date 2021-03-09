EUR/GBP 4H Chart: Decline likely to continue

The Eurozone single currency has declined by 1.72% against the British Pound since February 26. The currency pair breached the 50– period simple moving average during last week's trading sessions.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The possible target for sellers will be near the 0.8450 area.

However, the weekly support level at 0.8509 could provide support for the EUR/GBP currency exchange rate within this week's trading sessions.

USD/CHF 4H Chart: Bulls could prevail

The US Dollar has surged by 4.74% against the Swiss Franc since the middle of February. The currency pair breached a six-month high at the 0.9300 level during yesterday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the USD/CHF pair would be near the 0.9600 level.

However, the weekly resistance level at 0.9390 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.