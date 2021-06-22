EUR/GBP 4H chart: Decline likely to continue
The Eurozone single currency has declined by 0.73% against the British Pound since last week's trading sessions. The EUR/GBP currency pair tested the 0.8540 area on June 20.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for sellers will be near the weekly support level at 0.8500.
However, the weekly S1 at 0.8545 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
AUD/NZD 4H chart: Breakout could occur
The Australian Dollar has been trading in an ascending channel pattern against the New Zealand Dollar since the beginning of June. The currency pair breached the 1.0800 area during last week's trading sessions.
Currently, the AUD/NZD exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of the channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the weekly support level at 1.068 during the following trading sessions.
However, if the ascending channel pattern holds, bullish traders might drive the currency exchange rate higher this week.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls towards 1.1850 on fresh ECB reports
EUR/USD is extending losses towards 1.1850 following reports that the ECB policymakers are at odds with their new inflation strategy. Strengthening US dollar recovery also adds to the pain in the spot. Powell’s Q&A session awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3900 amid US dollar's rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3900 amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the yields. Brexit concerns loom while the UK’s Health Minister says the economy remains on track for reopening on July 19.
XAU/USD has room to fall towards $1766
Gold price is heading back towards the two-month lows of $1861 amid a turnaround in the risk sentiment. Gold turns south amid a pick up in the US dollar recovery, underpinned by worsening market mood.
Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment
Another week of large institutional outflows has been recorded from crypto investment products. Large firms are now selling Bitcoin-related financial products, recording its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
The Fed is bringing markets back to life
Last night, the Dollar lost about 0.4%, reaching 1.1909, around which it is quietly trading on Tuesday morning. The Dollar index dropped 0.5% yesterday and has so far remained around 91.935 in anticipation of further drivers.