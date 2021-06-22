EUR/GBP 4H chart: Decline likely to continue

The Eurozone single currency has declined by 0.73% against the British Pound since last week's trading sessions. The EUR/GBP currency pair tested the 0.8540 area on June 20.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for sellers will be near the weekly support level at 0.8500.

However, the weekly S1 at 0.8545 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

AUD/NZD 4H chart: Breakout could occur

The Australian Dollar has been trading in an ascending channel pattern against the New Zealand Dollar since the beginning of June. The currency pair breached the 1.0800 area during last week's trading sessions.

Currently, the AUD/NZD exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of the channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the weekly support level at 1.068 during the following trading sessions.

However, if the ascending channel pattern holds, bullish traders might drive the currency exchange rate higher this week.