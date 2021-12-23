EUR/CHF breaks pattern
The EUR/CHF has broken the channel down pattern, which guided it since mid-September. The rate broke the pattern by trading sideways in a set range since the end of November. Namely, the pair finds support at 1.0377/1.0390 and resistance is located at 1.0450/1.0465.
If the rate breaks the resistance zone, it could stop at the 2020 low level at 1.0510 and the 1.0500 mark. Meanwhile, the 50-day simple moving average was approaching from above, as on December 23 it was located at 1.0524.
Meanwhile, a decline below the 1.0377 level might find support in the 1.0350, 1.0300 and 1.0250 levels, before reaching the 2015 post-unpegging low level at 1.0235.
USD/RUB fluctuates sideways
At the start of December, the USD/RUB passed the support of the lower trend line of the channel up pattern, which guided it since late October. Throughout December, the pair has been trading between the resistance of the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level at 74.50 and a zone below it and a support zone at 73.20/73.30. Meanwhile, the 200-day simple moving average has been shortly impacting the rate by providing both support and resistance.
A surge of the US Dollar against the Ruble would have to pass the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level at 74.50, before aiming at the high-level zone at 75.35/75.80. However, note that the 75.00 mark has been providing short-term resistance in late November.
On the other hand, a potential decline could find support in the 73.00 mark, the 50.00-day simple moving average at 72.65 and the 50.00% Fibonacci retracement level at 71.90.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1300 after hot US inflation data
EUR/USD remains under modest bearish in the early American session and tests 1.1300 amid renewed dollar strength. The data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Thursday that the Core PCE inflation jumped to 4.7% in November from 4.2% in October.
GBP/USD erases portion of daily gains, holds above 1.3400
GBP/USD edged lower from monthly highs toward 1.3400 after the data from the US showed that the annual Core PCE Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, rose to 4.7% in November, beating the market expectation of 4.5%.
Gold holds above $1,800 following US data dump
Goıld spiked to a session high of $1,810 with the initial reaction to the latest data releases but seems to be having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays in the positive territory, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
XRP price to provide a buying opportunity before Ripple rallies 15%
XRP price has been on an upswing streak since it broke out of a vital resistance barrier. This development has allowed Ripple to defy the short-term bearish outlook.
Alibaba tanks as Chinese regulators end partnership
NYSE:BABA fell by 4.20% during Wednesday’s trading session. Chinese regulators end partnership with AliBaba’s Cloud Platform. AliBaba is looking to expand its Southeast Asian eCommerce market.