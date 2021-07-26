EUR/CAD breakout could occur
The Eurozone single currency fell by 2.02% against the Canadian Dollar last week. The decline was stopped by the 200– period simple moving average at 1.4762 during last week's trading sessions.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 1.4600 level could be expected this week.
However, if the channel pattern holds, buyers might drive the EUR/CAD currency exchange rate higher during the following trading sessions.
EUR/AUD decline could continue
The common European currency declined by 1.10% against the Australian Dollar last week. The currency pair tested a support level formed by the 50– period simple moving average at 1.5965 during last week's trading sessions.
All things being equal, bears could continue to drive the exchange rate lower during this week's trading sessions. The potential target for sellers will be near the 1.5700 level.
However, the 50– period SMA near the 1.5960 area could still provide support for the EUR/AUD currency exchange rate this week.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
