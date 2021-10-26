EUR/AUD two scenarios likely
Since October 13, the common European currency has declined by 1.69% against the Australian Dollar. The 50– period simple moving average pressured the currency pair lower during last week's trading sessions.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 1.5200 level could be expected during the following trading sessions.
However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate might make a brief retracement towards the 1.5750 area this week.
EUR/CAD consolidates above 1.4300
The EUR/CAD currency pair has been trading between the range of 1.4450/1.4300 levels since October 13.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame charts. Most likely, the Eurozone single currency could strengthen against the Canadian Dollar during the following trading sessions. The potential target for buyers could be near the 1.4600 level.
However, the currency exchange rate may encounter resistance at 1.4439 within this week's trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
EUR/USD extends slump after upbeat US data
EUR/USD trades at fresh weekly lows in the 1.1580 price zone, as the dollar is back in fashion, strengthening against most major rivals. New Home Sales in the US surged by 14% in September and consumer sentiment improved in October.
GBP/USD accelerates slide to 1.3760
GBP/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.3830 during the European session but reversed its direction in the second half of the day. Fading BOE rate hike expectations and Brexit-related headlines weigh on the pound.
XAU/USD fails to hold above $1800, tumbles toward $1780
Gold dropped below $1800 and tumbled to $1782, reaching the lowest level since Thursday. It then trimmed losses and rose toward $1790. It still remains under pressure, as the US dollar strengthens across the board.
Three reasons why MATIC price will breakout to a new all-time high at $4.5
MATIC price is breaking out of an ascending triangle pattern, hinting at a 150% ascent. Transactional data shows barely any resistance level ahead for Polygon, suggesting a swift move higher. The Layer 2 solution has been at the center of DeFi evolution.
AMC entertainment gains as meme stock rally continues from previous week
NYSE:AMC gained 0.63% during Monday’s trading session. Meme stocks rally on Monday as momentum carries over from the previous week. AMC CEO Adam Aron hints that the company could be getting into the cryptocurrency business.