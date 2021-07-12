EUR/AUD 4H chart: Could continue to edge higher
The common European currency has surged by 2.05% against the Australian Dollar since July 8. The currency pair tested the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 1.5950 during last week's trading sessions.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions. A breakout through the upper line of the channel pattern could occur.
However, if the ascending channel holds, the EUR/AUD currency exchange rate will make a pullback towards the 1.5700 level within this week's trading sessions.
EUR/CAD 4H chart: Bulls likely to prevail
The EUR/CAD currency pair bounced off a support level at 1.4615 on July 2. As a result, the European single currency surged by 2.11% against the Canadian Dollar during this period.
Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to surge during the following trading sessions. The potential target for buyers will be near the 1.5100 level.
However, the currency exchange rate could encounter resistance at 1.4900 during this week's trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
