EUR/AUD 4H chart: Breaks 200- period SMA

The common European currency has declined by 0.96% against the Australian Dollar since June 22. The currency pair breached the 200- period simple moving average at 1.5737 during last week's trading sessions.

All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower during this week's trading sessions. The potential target for sellers will be near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 1.5590.

However, bearish traders might encounter support near the 1.5654 level in the shorter term.

EUR/CAD 4H chart: Tests 1.4660 level

The Eurozone single currency has edged lower by 1.03% against the Canadian Dollar since June 21. The EUR/CAD exchange rate breached the 1.4660 area during the Asian session on June 28.

If the support level at 1.4660 holds, bullish traders are likely to pressure the currency pair higher during this week's trading sessions. Buyers might target the weekly R1 at 1.4779.

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the support level, as mentioned above, the next target for bears would be near the 1.4600 region.