EUR/AUD 4H chart: Two scenarios likely
The common European currency surged by 0.84% against the Australian Dollar last week. The currency pair tested the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 1.5816 during the Asian session on May 31.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the upper line of the channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the resistance level at the 1.6000 area could be expected this week.
fHowever, if the ascending channel holds, bearish traders are likely to pressure the EUR/AUD currency exchange rate lower during the following trading sessions.
EUR/CAD 4H chart: Bears likely to prevail
The Eurozone single currency has been trading sideways against the Canadian Dollar since May 3.
Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could edge lower during the following trading session.
However, the currency exchange rate could bounce from a support level at the 1.4600 mark this week.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
