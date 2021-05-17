EUR/AUD 4H chart: Bulls could prevail
The common European currency surged by 1.51% against the Australian Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– period SMAs last week.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the EUR/AUD pair will be near the weekly R2 at 1.5838.
However, a resistance level at 1.5679 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this week's trading sessions.
EUR/CAD 4H chart: Could edge higher
The single European currency declined by 1.16% against the Canadian Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The 50– period simple moving average pressured the currency pair lower last week.
The exchange rate bounced off a support level at 1.4597 during Friday's trading session. Most likely, the EUR/CAD pair could continue to edge higher during the following trading days.
However, the weekly resistance level at 1.4777 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
