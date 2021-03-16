EUR/AUD 4H Chart: Decline likely to continue
The common European currency has declined by 1.82% against the Australian Dollar since March 1. The currency pair was pressured lower by the 200–" period simple moving average since the beginning of March.
The exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. Bearish traders target might target the 1.5250 level this week.
However, the weekly support level at 1.5323 could provide support for the EUR/AUD currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
EUR/CAD 4H Chart: Two scenarios likely
The single European currency has declined by 2.45% against the Canadian Dollar since the beginning of March. The currency pair tested the 1.4900 level during last week's trading sessions.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower line of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 1.4800 level could be expected within this week's trading sessions.
However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate could make a brief retracement towards the 1.5100 level during the following trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
