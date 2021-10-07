Dollar.IDX/USD two scenarios likely
The dollar index, which measures the US Dollar against a basket of major currencies, bounced off a support line at the 93.67 level on October 4. As a result, the exchange rate has surged by 0.75% since this week's trading sessions.
Currently, the DXY is trading near the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the 95.50 area could be expaected during the following trading sessions.
However, if the channel pattern holds, bearish traders may drive the DOLLAR.IDX/USD pair lower during the following weeks.
GBR.IDX/GBP decline could continue
The UK100, which compiles the top 100 capitalized UK companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, has declined by 2.31% since September 30. The FTSE 100 breached the 50– and 200– period SMAs this week.
All things being equal, the GBR.IDX/GBP pair lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for sellers will be near the 6850.00 level.
However, given that the index has bounced off the weekly support level at 6975, bullish traders may pressure the price higher during the following trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints falling wedge near multi-day low as MACD teases bulls
EUR/USD picks up bids around 1.1555 during the early Asian session on Friday as bears take a breather. The major currency dropped to the lowest since July 2020 on Wednesday but refrained from any strong moves afterward.
GBP/USD: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement challenges bulls above 1.3600
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3615-20 during Friday’s Asian session, following the heaviest daily run-up in three. The cable pair cheers sustained break of the 10-DMA and previous resistance line from September 14. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September fall guards immediate upside.
Gold seesawing around $1,755 awaiting the Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold is seesawing around $1,750-$1,760 as the Asian session kicks in. The lack of a catalyst has kept the yellow metal at familiar levels. It seems that investors are awaiting the NFP, which could confirm a bond taper announcement by the Fed November meeting.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
NFP Preview: What to expect for USD?
Non-farm payrolls are scheduled for release on Friday and investors are looking forward to a strong report. Job growth is expected to top 500K with the unemployment rate falling to at least 5.1 percent. The US dollar held steady ahead of the report.