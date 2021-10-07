Dollar.IDX/USD two scenarios likely

The dollar index, which measures the US Dollar against a basket of major currencies, bounced off a support line at the 93.67 level on October 4. As a result, the exchange rate has surged by 0.75% since this week's trading sessions.

Currently, the DXY is trading near the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the 95.50 area could be expaected during the following trading sessions.

However, if the channel pattern holds, bearish traders may drive the DOLLAR.IDX/USD pair lower during the following weeks.

GBR.IDX/GBP decline could continue

The UK100, which compiles the top 100 capitalized UK companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, has declined by 2.31% since September 30. The FTSE 100 breached the 50– and 200– period SMAs this week.

All things being equal, the GBR.IDX/GBP pair lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for sellers will be near the 6850.00 level.

However, given that the index has bounced off the weekly support level at 6975, bullish traders may pressure the price higher during the following trading sessions.