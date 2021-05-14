DOLLAR.IDX/USD 4H chart: Two scenarios likely
The dollar index, which measures the US Dollar against a basket of major currencies, bounced off the support line at the 90.00 level on May 11. As a result, the exchange rate has surged by 0.86% since this week's trading sessions.
Currently, the DXY is trading near the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the 200– period simple moving average at 91.51 could be expected during the following trading sessions.
However, if the channel pattern holds, bearish traders could continue to drive the DOLLAR.IDX/USD pair lower in the descending channel pattern during the following weeks.
GBR.IDX/GBP 4H chart: Could edge higher
The UK100, which compiles the top 100 capitalized UK companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, has declined by 4.65% since this week's trading sessions. The FTSE 100 breached the 200– period simple moving average at 6916.58 on Thursday.
The GBR.IDX/GBP pair bounced off the weekly support level at 6828.40 during the Asian session on Friday. Most likely, buyers could pressure the price higher within this session.
However, the 50– period SMA at 7020.05 could provide resistance for the FTSE 100 index this week.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
