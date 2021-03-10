DOLLAR.IDX/USD 4H chart: Bulls could prevail

The dollar index, which measures the US Dollar against a basket of major currencies, has surged by 3.18% since February 25. The DXY tested the 92.50 level during this week's trading sessions.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bullish traders would be near the 94.00 level.

However, the weekly resistance level at 92.57 could provide resistance for the DOLLAR.IDX/USD pair in the shorter term.

GBR.IDX/GBP 4H chart: Buying signals

The UK100, which measures the best 100 performing shares from the London Stock Exchange, has surged by 3.63% since the beginning of March. The index tested the 6750.0 level this week.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. The UK100 index could continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target will be near the 7000.0 level.

However, the upper line of an ascending channel pattern could provide resistance for the GBR.IDX/GBP pair in the shorter term.