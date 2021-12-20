Cocoa declines in pattern
Recent cocoa price fluctuations have revealed that the commodity price has been declining in a channel-down pattern. Meanwhile, the price was respecting both resistance and support of the 200-day simple moving average.
If the commodity price continues to decline in the pattern's borders, the price might find support in the November low level at 2,340.00. Further below, note the 2,235.00 low level of July.
Meanwhile, a potential surge would have to pass the resistance of the 50 and 200-day simple moving averages at 2,500.00 and the upper trend line of the channel down pattern.
Netflix approaches low level
The price for Netflix encountered resistance in the 700.00 mark in October and November. The resistance eventually held and a decline started. By the middle of December, the stock price had almost reached the September low-level zone at 569.00/576.00. Meanwhile, the support zone was being approached by the 200-day simple moving average.
In the case that the stock price passes below the low-level zone and the 200-day simple moving average, the price could look for support near the 500.00 mark. Note that the 500.00 level is being crossed by the trend line, which connects historical low levels.
On the other hand, a recovery of the price might find resistance in the 50-day simple moving average near 650.00, before aiming at the 700.00 level.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.1250 as dollar stays modestly weaker
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1250 on Monday as the greenback is struggling to find demand with Omicron fears weighing on US Treasury bond yields. The US Dollar Index is posting modest losses around 96.50 and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is losing more than 1%.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area, remains vulnerable
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3174 in the early trading hours of the European session but managed to stage a rebound. With safe-haven flows dominating the financial markets, however, the pair stays in the negative territory around 1.3200.
Gold subdued below $1800 as buoyant real yields keep bulls at bay
Spot gold is struggling to make use of risk-averse market conditions on Monday and remains subdued under $1800. An on-the-day rise in real yields is the main reason why gold is struggling.
Crypto market in shambles as BTC consolidates
BTC price is moving sideways, trapped between crucial weekly moving averages. This consolidation has had a positive knock-on effect on ETH price which is setting up a bullish pattern.
Why is Tesla going to fall below $900 on Monday?
Tesla stock actually rose on Friday despite main indices falling. TSLA shares rose to 932.57 for a small gain. Tesla is unlikely to outperform on Monday with strong selling expected.