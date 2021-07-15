CAD/JPY breakout could occur
The Canadian Dollar has edged lower by 3.30% against the Japanese Yen since July 5. The currency pair breached the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern at 87.15 during last week's trading sessions.
All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to decline during the following trading sessions. A breakout through the lower line of the channel pattern could occur.
However, if the descending channel holds, bullish traders might pressure the CAD/JPY currency exchange rate higher during next week's trading sessions.
AUD/JPY decline likely to continue
The Australian Dollar has declined by 3.23% against the Japanese Yen since the beginning of July. The currency pair tested the 81.50 level during last week's trading sessions.
Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, short-sellers could continue to drive the exchange rate lower during the following trading sessions.
However, bearish traders could encounter a support level at 81.13 within the following trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
