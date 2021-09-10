CAD/CHF two scenarios likely

Since this week's trading sessions, the Canadian Dollar has declined by 82 pips or 1.12% against the Swiss Franc. The currency pair tested the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 0.7226 on September 9.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend lower. Sellers are likely to target the psychological support level at 0.7100 during next week's trading sessions.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the CAD/CHF currency exchange rate would make a pullback towards the resistance line at 0.7375 next week.

NZD/JPY breakout could occur

The NZD/JPY currency pair has been trading in an ascending channel pattern since August 20. The New Zealand Dollar has surged by 4.90% against the Japanese Yen during this period.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 200– period simple moving average at 77.00 could be expected next week.

However, if the channel pattern holds, buyers could drive the currency exchange rate higher during the following trading sessions.