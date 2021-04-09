CAD/CHF 4H chart: Decline likely to continue

The Canadian Dollar has declined by 2.32% against the Swiss Franc since April 1. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– period SMAs during this week's trading sessions.

All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to edge lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the CAD/CHF pair will be near the 0.7250 area.

However, the currency exchange rate could bounce off a support line at 0.7333 within today's session.

CHF/JPY 4H chart: Reveals narrow channel

The Swiss Franc has edged higher by 1.18% against the Japanese Yen since April 1. The currency pair revealed a narrow ascending channel pattern during this week's trading sessions.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to surge in the narrow ascending channel. The potential target for the CHF/JPY pair will be near the 119.00 level.

However, the weekly R2 at 118.36 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.