CAD/CHF 4H Chart: Bulls likely to prevail

The Canadian Dollar has surged by 92 pips or 1.26% against the Swiss Franc since this week's trading sessions. The currency pair breached the 50– period simple moving average at 0.7428 on March 24.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. The exchange rate is likely to continue to soar in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading sessions.

However, the weekly resistance level at 0.7467 could provide resistance for the CAD/CHF currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

CHF/JPY 4H Chart: Decline likely to continue

The Swiss Franc has edged lower by 213 pips or 1.80% against the Japanese Yen since last week's trading sessions. The exchange rate breached the 50– and 200– period SMAs this week.

Technical indicators flash selling signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the currency pair could continue to decline during the following trading sessions.

However, the weekly S2 at 116.13 could provide support for the CHF/JPY currency exchange rate in the shorter term.