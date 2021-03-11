CAD/CHF 4H Chart: Bulls could prevail

The Canadian Dollar has surged by 4.01% against the Swiss Franc since March 1. The CAD/CHF currency pair tested the 0.7400 level during this week's trading sessions.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend higher during the following trading sessions. A breakout through the upper line of an ascending channel pattern could occur.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate would make a brief retracement lower towards the weekly pivot point at 0.7265 in the shorter term.

CHF/JPY 4H Chart: Decline could continue

The Swiss Franc has been declining in a descending channel pattern against the Japanese Yen since the middle of February. The currency pair fell by 1.06% during last week's trading sessions.

As for the near future, the CHF/JPY exchange rate could continue to edge lower. Bearish traders are likely to target the 115.00 level during the following trading sessions.

However, given that the currency exchange rate is currently trading near the upper line of the channel pattern, a breakout could occur within today's session.