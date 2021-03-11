CAD/CHF 4H Chart: Bulls could prevail
The Canadian Dollar has surged by 4.01% against the Swiss Franc since March 1. The CAD/CHF currency pair tested the 0.7400 level during this week's trading sessions.
Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend higher during the following trading sessions. A breakout through the upper line of an ascending channel pattern could occur.
However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate would make a brief retracement lower towards the weekly pivot point at 0.7265 in the shorter term.
CHF/JPY 4H Chart: Decline could continue
The Swiss Franc has been declining in a descending channel pattern against the Japanese Yen since the middle of February. The currency pair fell by 1.06% during last week's trading sessions.
As for the near future, the CHF/JPY exchange rate could continue to edge lower. Bearish traders are likely to target the 115.00 level during the following trading sessions.
However, given that the currency exchange rate is currently trading near the upper line of the channel pattern, a breakout could occur within today's session.
EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions
Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.
Ethereum freefall looms in the wake of rejection under $1,900
Ethereum bears swing into action as sell signals sprout across the board. The TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the 12-hour chart. A rising wedge pattern points to a seemingly imminent breakdown in the near-term. The MACD indicator could save the bulls from the downswing if the bullish impulse holds.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.