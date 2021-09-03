Brent.CMD/USD bulls likely to prevail

Since August 23, the Brent crude oil price has surged by 12.30%. The commodity breached the 50– and 200– period simple moving averages during this week's trading sessions.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the crude oil could continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions.

However, the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern could provide resistance for the BRENT.CMD/USD pair in the shorter term.

Light.CMD/USD breakout could occur

Since August 20, the Light crude oil price has edged higher by 13.73%. The commodity breached a resistance level formed by the 200– period simple moving average at 68.67 during yesterday's trading session.

Currently, the US crude oil is trading near the upper line of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the 76.00 level could be expected within the following trading sessions.

However, if the channel pattern holds, sellers could target the 62.00 area next week.