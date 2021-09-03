Brent.CMD/USD bulls likely to prevail
Since August 23, the Brent crude oil price has surged by 12.30%. The commodity breached the 50– and 200– period simple moving averages during this week's trading sessions.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the crude oil could continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions.
However, the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern could provide resistance for the BRENT.CMD/USD pair in the shorter term.
Light.CMD/USD breakout could occur
Since August 20, the Light crude oil price has edged higher by 13.73%. The commodity breached a resistance level formed by the 200– period simple moving average at 68.67 during yesterday's trading session.
Currently, the US crude oil is trading near the upper line of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the 76.00 level could be expected within the following trading sessions.
However, if the channel pattern holds, sellers could target the 62.00 area next week.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto four-week highs ahead of critical Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1880 in tense trading before the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls. The dollar is on the back foot after weak leading indicators. The euro is shrugging off disappointing eurozone PMIs.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3850, retreating from the highs it hit as investors position toward the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls. Elevated UK covid cases, worries about new taxes and a downgrade of Services PMI for August weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD at a critical juncture ahead of NFP, upside appears favored
Gold price finds support amid sluggish USD, China’s stimulus hopes. Weak US data hint at dismal NFP print, weigh on Fed’s tapering expectations. Gold’s 4H technical setup remains in favor of bullish traders, NFP awaited.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback
The dollar is data-dependent – and that data has been downbeat, sending the dollar down. Has it gone too far? Weak leading indicators have significantly depressed expectations for August's Nonfarm Payrolls.