Brent.CMD/USD traders go short

The Brent crude oil has declined by 5.95% against the US Dollar since the beginning of July. The commodity breached the 50– and 200– period SMAs during this week's trading sessions.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, short traders might continue to drive the crude oil price down during the following trading sessions.

However, a support level formed by the weekly S1 at 72.48 could provide support for the BRENT.CMD/USD exchange rate in the shorter term.

Light.CMD/USD bears likely to prevail

The Light crude oil price has edged lower by 6.90% since the beginning of July. The commodity breached the 50– and 200– period simple moving averages during this week's trading sessions.

The crude oil prices could continue to fall during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bearish traders will be near the 69.00 level.

However, a support line formed by the weekly S1 at the 71.25 level might provide support for the BRENT.CMD/USD exchange rate during this week's trading sessions.